Al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Hold Talks in NEOM on Bilateral Ties and Regional Issues

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi conducted a meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman on 21 August, at NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s futuristic megacity project site.

The Crown Prince welcomed the Egyptian president and highlighted the Kingdom’s pride in its long-standing ties with Egypt. He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with Cairo across a wide range of fields and praised Egypt’s regional role in maintaining security and stability.

President Al-Sisi expressed appreciation for the warm reception and underscored the importance of building on the progress achieved in bilateral relations. He pointed to opportunities for expanding economic and trade partnerships to serve the interests of both countries and their people.

During the talks, both sides agreed to accelerate the launch of the Egyptian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council, which is expected to serve as a framework for enhancing cooperation in politics, trade, and development. They also discussed advancing joint investments and partnerships in industrial integration, renewable energy, transport, technology localization, and urban development.

Regional and international issues were also on the agenda, with a particular focus on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The leaders reviewed Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire and expressed support for Saudi initiatives related to the Palestinian issue, including the outcomes of the recent two-state solution conference.

They jointly called for the accelerated delivery of humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and detainees, and rejected any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians or reimpose Israeli military control over Gaza. Both also emphasized the need to halt Israeli practices in the West Bank.

Observers have described the meeting as another sign of close Saudi-Egyptian coordination in addressing regional challenges. Analysts point to the strategic weight of both countries in maintaining regional stability, particularly amid developments in Gaza and wider Middle Eastern dynamics.

The encounter further drew attention on social media, where users highlighted the cordial reception and symbolic gestures exchanged between the two leaders.