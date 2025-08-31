Among Sinai’s Mountains, There Are Plants That Heal

A million tiny pixels flash across our phone screens every day, and each pixel is broken down into subpixels that emit different intensities of light, combining to form the final image we recognize as social media. All of what we see, and all of what we hear, is never truly real; it is merely a manipulation of color and light.

Yet even with all their precision, these pixels pale in comparison to the tiny cells that exist in nature with their exquisite details and artistry. The difference between looking at the tiny pixels of a screen, versus the tiny cells of a plant, is that while the screen connects one to the world through artificial images, the tiny cells make one feel more connected to the cycle of life and the breathtaking feeling of witnessing an organism living its own existence.

It is why so many young people around the world have come up with the popular phrase, “go touch grass.” It is often said to someone who is too caught up in digital culture or is considered “chronically online.” The expression itself is meant to poke fun at the fact that nothing we see reflected on social media or within the digital world is truly real, and that by simply touching grass, one might begin to feel more connected to the real world, and in turn, more connected to themselves.

Touching grass can take on many different forms, but in Egypt, one of the most cherished places to truly disconnect from the digital world and immerse oneself in nature’s intricate details is Sinai, particularly the region of Saint Catherine and Gebel Maghara, a mountainous region in North Sinai. Over there, the towering mountains shelter an abundance of plants and hidden gardens that often go unnoticed in the shadow of the peaks, with research indicating it hosts around 800 species of plants.

This is why climbing these mountains is considered so deeply therapeutic: the further one goes into them, the more one discovers how much life exists unseen, how many worlds and how much beauty lies beyond what is ever reflected on a phone screen.

Below is a list of some of these plants, where simply looking at them, taking in their details more closely, becomes a meditation on the beauty of the natural world in itself.

Al Ba’atharan

With its small, rounded flower heads, the Ba’atharan, or Baytheran, is a bushy perennial herb whose striking appearance feels like it could on its own inspire an artist or designer to capture the beauty of nature, because it is easy to become lost in every tiny detail.

Its leaves, a grayish-green to bluish-green, are covered in fine, woolly hairs that give the plant a soft, almost velvety texture. It carries a strong and distinctively pleasant aromatic scent, which can be misleading, as its taste is intensely bitter. Among the Bedouin people, the plant is both common and highly valued as a traditional remedy for a variety of ailments, especially those tied to the digestive system.

And just as one gazes at the stars and marvels at their ethereal beauty, gazing at this plant and its intricate details becomes a meditation on how detailed nature’s beauty can be.

The Phoenician juniper

A rare and endangered species in northern Sinai, the Phoenician juniper is a small evergreen tree or large shrub that grows in the high elevations of Gabal El-Halal, Gabal El-Maghara, and Gabal Yelleq. Its presence there makes it a significant indicator of biodiversity and a key component of the region’s limited forest ecosystem

The tree’s appearance can vary, ranging from a multi-stemmed shrub to an upright tree, with a rounded, dense crown with dark, grayish-brown bark that peels off in narrow strips. The leaves are small, scale-like, and a vibrant green to blue-green color, giving the foliage a distinctive feathery texture.

Its most recognizable feature is its berry-like cones, which are a globe shape, reddish-brown in color, and often covered in a pinkish coating.

While it carries a long history of traditional use for its medicinal properties, as the berries and leaves are rich in essential oils used to treat wounds and infections, the species faces significant threats from human impact, including habitat degradation, making conservation efforts critical for its survival.

Samwa

As one of the most popular and commonly encountered medicinal herbs in the wadis of South Sinai, including the areas around Dahab, Samwa is a small, aromatic shrub that has been an essential part of traditional medicine for generations.

It is a low, bushy plant that grows in the rocky, sandy, and gravelly soil of the desert, forming a cushion-like shape. The most distinctive feature of the plant is that it is covered in glandular hairs, which are responsible for its sharp, pleasant, and distinct scent. Its leaves are small, simple, and a yellowish-green color, and it also produces small, beautiful yellow flowers that bloom from February to April.

For the Bedouin of South Sinai, Samwa is a versatile remedy for both people and animals. It is primarily known for its traditional use in treating internal and external infections, with its antiseptic properties making it effective for treating wounds, cuts, and even bee stings.

Modern research has confirmed that Samwa possesses bioactive compounds, such as flavonoids and alkaloids, that contribute to its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Felty germander

Amid the desert’s brown tones, this plant emerges like a snowflake, with its soft white coloring. Felty germander is a small, aromatic sub-shrub native to the Sinai Peninsula, growing in places such as Gebel Shayeb El-Banat, the rocky landscapes of Southern Sinai, and the valleys of Wadi Kamel.

Its most striking feature is the whitish-grey, or “felty,” appearance created by the dense layer of fine, woolly hairs that cover its stems and leaves. The leaves themselves are narrow and oblong, while at the tips of its branches, the plant produces tight clusters of delicate flowers.

With a long history of use in traditional medicine across various cultures, it is considered a multi-purpose remedy for a wide range of ailments. For instance, it is most commonly used to treat gastrointestinal issues, including stomachaches, severe abdominal pain, indigestion, and fever. It is also often prepared as a tea by steeping the dried leaves in hot water, yet it is recommended to consult a healthcare professional before using it.

The more one lingers on the details and beauty of these plants, the more it becomes clear that it is, indeed, an eye-opening experience; one that makes a person feel connected to the larger living world, rather than to the tiny pixels of a screen.