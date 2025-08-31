Egyptian Music Reimagined in American Hip-Hop

Egyptian music, with its deep emotional resonance and complex melodic structures, has long inspired artists around the world.

Today, more than ever, global musicians are reaching into Egypt’s musical archive to sample iconic tracks by legends such as Mohammed Abdel Wahab, Umm Kulthum, and Abdel Halim Hafez. Their imaginings breathe new life into timeless melodies while introducing them to entirely new audiences.

A recent and striking example is Clipse’s 2025 comeback track, ‘So Be It’, produced by Pharrell Williams. The song prominently features a sample from Maza Akoulou (What Shall I Say, 1976), a collaboration between Saudi singer Talal Maddah and Egyptian composer Mohammed Abdel Wahab. The hypnotic loop of oud and strings sets a cinematic tone, recontextualized into Pharrell’s signature minimalist production style. The track has generated buzz online, with fans and critics alike praising the creative fusion of old and new. French music outlet Djolo described the loop as “captivating and ritualistic,” while TikTok users have embraced the sample for its emotional pull.

This is not the first time Egyptian music has left a mark on international hip-hop. Perhaps the most famous case is Jay-Z’s 2000 hit ‘Big Pimpin’,’ which samples Khosara (Loss, 1957), originally sung by Abdel Halim Hafez and composed by Baligh Hamdi. The sample, which blends classical Arabic melody with American rap, helped make the song a global anthem, but also sparked a high-profile lawsuit over copyright and moral rights. The case underscored the growing need for international musicians to respect and credit the sources of their inspiration, particularly when borrowing from rich musical traditions like Egypt’s.

Fabolous’s hit ‘Make Me Better,’ 2007, featuring Ne-Yo, and produced by Timbaland, directly samples the string melody from Egyptian singer Sherine’s song Al Sa’ban Aleh (He Feels Bad for Me, 2006). The emotive Arabic string arrangement from Sherine’s track was reworked by Timbaland into the core instrumental hook of ‘Make Me Better’, blending Middle Eastern musical elements with American hip-hop and R&B. Interestingly, the beat was initially intended for rapper Eve under a different title before being repurposed for Fabolous and Ne-Yo. This cultural crossover highlights how Sherine’s poignant melody transcended borders to become a defining feature of a major international hit.

Another example of Egyptian music influencing American hip-hop is found in Petey Pablo’s 2001 hit ‘Raise Up’, produced by Timbaland. The track prominently samples the Arabic-styled instrumental of Enta Omri (You Are My Life, 1994), performed by Egyptian percussionist Hossam Ramzy, his rendition of the classic originally sung by Umm Kulthum. This Middle Eastern string melody forms the core hook of ‘Raise Up’, blending Egyptian musical heritage with Southern hip-hop flair, a crossover that sparked mixed feelings on Reddit: “Petey Pablo sampling Enta Omri… I kinda wanna cry now.”

But the use of the Egyptian tracks was not only in the category of hip-hop. Famous boy bands in the 1960s were also utilizing Egyptian songs in their pop music.

The Beatles’ experimental sound collage ‘Revolution 9,’ 1968, actually incorporates a snippet of Awel Hamsa (The First Whisper, 1950), performed by famed Syrian-Egyptian musician Farid al-Atrash. This Arabic vocal segment, heard around the seven‑minute mark, features Farid’s voice, slowed down and drenched in echo, woven into the layers of tapes, voices, and effects that John Lennon, Yoko Ono, and George Harrison mixed into the piece.

Another notable instance is the late Aaliyah’s ‘Don’t Know What to Tell Ya’, produced by Timbaland and released posthumously in 2002. The track samples Batwanes Beek (I Enjoy Your Company, 1995), a beloved ballad by Warda, the Lebanese-Egyptian diva known for her lush vocal style. Though the song was initially unreleased, it gained popularity years later, especially among Arab listeners who recognized the iconic melody. In 2023, Beyoncé also paid tribute to the same song in her Dubai concert, further cementing its place in global pop culture.

These musical crossovers are artistic statements as well as reflections of a larger cultural dialogue. Sampling Egyptian music serves as a bridge between traditions, uniting past and present, East and West. Sampling also raises important discussions about credit, ownership, and respect for the source material, as seen in the ‘Big Pimpin’’ controversy.

Yet despite these challenges, the trend continues to grow. Rising artists of Egyptian heritage, such as Elyanna, are now reworking classics like Tamally Maak (Always With You, 2000) by Amr Diab into modern pop anthems, pushing Egyptian music into the global mainstream.

When international artists sample Egyptian music, they are doing more than using a catchy melody, but shining a light on Egypt’s rich musical history. Songs by legends like Abdel Wahab, Warda, and Abdel Halim Hafez are being rediscovered by new generations around the world. These modern remixes and samples help keep the spirit of these classics alive, while also showing how powerful and timeless Egyptian music truly is, and that great music knows no borders.