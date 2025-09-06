Egypt Defeat Ethiopia 2–0 to Edge Closer to World Cup Qualification

Egypt strengthened their grip on Group A of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a 2–0 victory over Ethiopia at Cairo International Stadium on Friday night, moving closer to an early ticket to the prestigious tournament.

The Pharaohs dominated from the outset, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush striking from the penalty spot to secure the win before halftime. Salah calmly slotted home in the 41st minute after Hamid Suleman was booked for bringing down Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan inside the area. Just minutes later, Egypt were awarded another penalty for a handball, which Marmoush converted in added time (45+2) to double the lead.

Despite several missed opportunities, including a close-range effort from Trezeguet that rattled the post and a gilt-edged chance spurned by Salah, Egypt never looked in danger of surrendering their advantage. Ethiopia, meanwhile, struggled to create clear chances, with goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy called into action only once to deny Markneh Kenean late in the second half.

Second Half Control

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan rotated his squad in the second half, resting key players such as Salah and Trezeguet ahead of Tuesday’s crucial clash against Burkina Faso. Substitutes Mostafa Mohamed and Mahmoud Saber added fresh legs in attack, while Ibrahim Adel and Mohanad Lashin helped maintain midfield control.

Ethiopia pushed forward in the final 15 minutes, but Egypt’s defense, marshalled by Rami Rabia and Khaled Sobhi, held firm to secure a clean sheet.

What the Result Means

The victory extends Egypt’s lead at the top of Group A to 19 points from seven matches, five clear of Burkina Faso, who play later this week.

With two games left, a win against Burkina Faso in their next outing would all but guarantee Egypt’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their fourth ever appearance following 1934, 1990, and 2018.