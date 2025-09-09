Egypt One Point Away from 2026 World Cup

Egypt National Football Team. Photo credit: @PharaosXI on X.

Egypt’s national football team drew 0-0 against Burkina Faso, on 9 September in the Stade du 4 Août, Ouagadougou, a mere point away from qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match was tightly contested with a disallowed goal by Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah late in the second half. Both teams showed strong defensive performances but were unable to find the breakthrough.

Egypt now leads its group with 21 points and is just one point away from securing qualification. Burkina Faso remains in second place with 16 points.

Egypt last qualified for the World Cup in 2018, where it did not advance past the group stage. That was its first qualification since 1990.

Morocco was the first African team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, followed by Tunisia.