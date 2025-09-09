Israel Strikes Qatar’s Capital City in ‘Cowardly Attack’

Loud explosions have been heard in Qatar’s capital, Doha, with Israel confirming that it carried out an airstrike targeting senior Hamas leaders, reported Al Jazeera.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack as “cowardly” and explained that Israel had struck a site close to people’s homes.

“This criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” said a statement cited by Al Jazeera.

“While strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and its continued tampering with regional security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available.”

The Israeli military announced that, in cooperation with domestic security agency Shin Bet, its air force conducted an assassination attempt against Hamas’s top leadership in the Qatari capital. It claimed that the unnamed members had led the organisation’s activities for years, adding that it would continue to act to “defeat the Hamas terrorist organisation.”

The attack comes just days after Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir threatened to assassinate Hamas leaders living abroad, and only hours after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel had accepted the Gaza ceasefire proposal offered by US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, a senior Hamas source told Al Jazeera that the group’s leaders were meeting in Doha to discuss the US ceasefire plan when the attack occurred. The source said the strike directly targeted the leadership.

Qatar has played a central role in attempts to broker a truce between Hamas, Israel, and international stakeholders amid weeks of escalating violence in Gaza.

Casualty figures or the extent of the damage remain unclear at this stage.

This is a developing story. Egyptian Streets will provide updates as more information becomes available.