Egypt Raises Train and Metro Ticket Prices Starting Today

Train and metro ticket prices in Egypt are set to increase starting Friday, 27 March, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Transport on Thursday, 26 March. The ministry announced a 12.5 percent increase in long-distance train ticket prices and a 25 percent increase for short-distance journeys. For the Cairo Metro, fares for trips up to nine stations have increased from EGP 8 (USD 0.15) to EGP 10 (USD 0.19), while tickets for up to 16 stations have risen from EGP 10 (USD 0.19) to EGP 12 (USD 0.23). Prices for trips up to 23 stations remain unchanged at EGP 15 (USD 0.29), while fares for journeys exceeding 23 stations, up to 39 stations, remain at EGP 20 (USD 0.38). The ministry urged commuters, particularly students and employees, to use subscription systems, noting that they offer discounted rates compared to individual tickets. According to the statement, the price adjustments come amid rising operating costs, including increases in fuel, electricity, and imported materials, as well as higher maintenance expenses and ongoing development projects. The ministry added that the changes are aimed at ensuring service sustainability and improving operational efficiency….



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