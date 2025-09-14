Mo Amer to Perform in Egypt for the First Time on October 1

Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer is set to perform live in Egypt for the first time on 1 October at The New Capital.

Amer, who was born in Kuwait and later resettled in the United States as a refugee, has built a career turning stories of migration, identity, and everyday struggles into sharp, relatable comedy.

He rose to global fame with his Netflix stand-up special The Vagabond and as co-creator and star of the award-winning Netflix series Mo, which draws heavily on his own experiences as a refugee navigating life in America.

Amer’s comedy often draws on themes of identity, belonging, and the immigrant experience, using humor as a way to explore cultural intersections and everyday challenges.

Beyond his solo projects, Amer has toured extensively with Dave Chappelle and performed across more than three dozen countries on five continents. His comedy has also been featured on major platforms including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and HBO’s Crashing.

The show marks Amer’s first performance in Egypt, bringing one of the most prominent Arab-American comedians to the local stage.

The show will take place at the New Capital Venue on the first of the month at 9 p.m. Tickets are available in three tiers, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, through TicketsMarche.