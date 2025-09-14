UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt Issue Truce Call to Stabilize Sudan

On 12 September 2025, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United States (U.S.) issued a joint statement aimed at restoring stability and initiating a ceasefire in Sudan.

They called for a three-month humanitarian truce as a pathway to a permanent ceasefire, then a transition to civilian-led governance.

Sudan has been in civil war since April 2023, following escalating tensions between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudan’s civil war has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, with around 150,000 lives lost and over 12 million people displaced.

Saudi Arabia, U.S., UAE, and Egypt put a plan for Sudan that begins with a three-month humanitarian truce, followed by a permanent ceasefire and a nine-month transition that would lead to civilian-led governance.

Their statement also explicitly rejects any role for the Muslim Brotherhood or similar groups in Sudan’s future governance, citing their contribution to the country’s instability.

The ministers of the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Egypt pledged to actively support a negotiated resolution to the conflict, involving both the SAF and RSF. They emphasized the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

Additionally, all factors committed to enhancing security in the Red Sea region as well as addressing threats from terrorist organizations such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

It remains unclear whether the army and RSF will agree to the truce, as previous ceasefire efforts in al-Fashir, the capital city of North Darfur in Sudan, have shown only partial compliance.

The United States has also imposed sanctions on key figures, such as Sudan’s finance minister Jibril Ibrahim and the Baraa Ibn-Malik Brigade, both linked to Islamist forces, and others associated with these groups to limit their influence.