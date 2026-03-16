Egypt Sends 2,760 Tons of Aid to Gaza in 156th ‘Zad Al-Ezza’ Convoy

Egypt sent its 156th humanitarian aid convoy to the Gaza Strip on Sunday, 15 March, carrying 2,760 tons of supplies as part of ongoing efforts to support Palestinians amid the humanitarian crisis in the territory.

According to the Egyptian Red Crescent, the convoy entered Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing before heading toward the Kerem Abu Salem Crossing.

The aid shipment includes 1,560 tons of food parcels and flour, around 400 tons of relief supplies, and more than 860 tons of fuel intended to help operate hospitals and other vital facilities in Gaza.

The convoy was launched under the “Zad Al-Ezza… From Egypt to Gaza” initiative and also carried winter supplies, including 8,400 clothing items, 56,900 blankets, 9,600 mattresses, and more than 17,500 mats.

The Egyptian Red Crescent said it has maintained a continuous presence near the Rafah crossing since the start of the Gaza crisis, coordinating humanitarian aid deliveries and logistical support. The organisation added that total aid sent to Gaza since the beginning of the conflict has exceeded 800,000 tons, with the support of more than 65,000 volunteers.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains severe amid ongoing conflict and restrictions affecting aid deliveries. Humanitarian organisations say the flow of supplies into Gaza has been inconsistent due to periodic closures or limited operations at key crossings, including the Rafah Border Crossing and Kerem Abu Salem Crossing.

Aid agencies have warned that reduced access to food, fuel, and medical supplies continues to place pressure on Gaza’s population of more than two million people.