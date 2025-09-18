Egypt and Spain Forge Historic Development Partnership

On Thursday, 18 December, Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, and José Manuel Albares, Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation of Spain signed the Partnership for Sustainable Development Program.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Egyptian-Spanish Business Forum happening on 18 September, marking a new phase in the nations’ collaboration.

Al-Mashat emphasized that this agreement signifies an equal partnership built on dialogue and joint action, which is meant to deepen the historic ties between Egypt and Spain.

The partnership is designed to address significant global challenges (climate change, environmental sustainability, and gender equality), aligning with both the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt’s Vision 2030.

This agreement is the first of its kind for the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and outlines a framework for cooperation in inclusive growth, climate action, food security, and gender equality.

Additionally, the agreement expands collaboration into regional and trilateral programs, ensuring a comprehensive approach to development.

A joint Egyptian-Spanish committee will oversee the implementation and monitoring of the partnership, ensuring progress on shared priorities.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia’s visit to Cairo, on Tuesday, 16 September, also included discussions on Spain’s recognition of the State of Palestine and support for the two-state solution, further solidifying diplomatic ties.