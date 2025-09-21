Canada, Australia, UK, and Portugal Move to Recognise Palestinian State

Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom have formally recognised the State of Palestine, while Portugal is set to make its official announcement later today, marking a coordinated shift among Western nations.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the UK’s recognition on Sunday, 21 September, stating that the decision aimed to keep the two-state solution alive. He added that the move was not a “reward for Hamas,” but part of efforts to support peace and end the destruction in Gaza.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong issued a joint statement describing recognition as part of international efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also confirmed recognition on the same day, pledging support for “a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.”

Canadian officials said the decision would empower Palestinian leaders committed to peace and marginalise Hamas.

Portugal also announced it will formally recognise the State of Palestine on Sunday, 21 September, ahead of next week’s High-Level Conference on Gaza.

The announcements come ahead of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, with the high-level debate set from 23 to 27 September, where the war in Gaza and Palestinian statehood are expected to dominate. Saudi Arabia and France are also set to co-host a conference on reviving the two-state solution on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

The shift comes after a United Nations (UN) report found that Israel’s war on Gaza amounts to genocide. The UN has officially declared the situation a genocide, with at least 65,141 people killed and 165,925 wounded since the onslaught began in October 2023. Many thousands more are believed to be buried under the rubble.