Egypt Urges Global Action for Two-State Solution at UN Conference

During the International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian people, held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Monday 22 September, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly highlighted the critical need for a just and comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian war.

Madbouly stated that any lasting resolution must include the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Madbouly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian territories, characterizing it as a dangerous escalation that undermines regional stability and threatens international peace efforts.

He further pointed to the recent bombing of Qatar, a country engaged in mediation efforts alongside Egypt, as a particularly alarming precedent.

The Prime Minister articulated a clear message: “The two-state solution is not merely a political option or a moral obligation; it is also a security necessity.”

He urged the international community to recognize that ignoring Palestinian rights exacerbates violence and instability, leading to further extremism.

The Prime Minister concluded with a clear warning: the region stands at a decisive crossroads.

He reiterated that the time has come for the international community to assume its responsibility in resolving the Palestinian question, stating, “There is no alternative to the two-state solution, and there is no future for peace without an independent Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with Israel.”

In an official statement, President Abdelfatah Al-Sisi expressed his support for the Two-State Solution Conference in New York, viewing it as “a crucial opportunity to end decades of conflict and suffering.”

He asserted that this approach is the only pathway to achieving lasting peace, security, and sustainable cooperation among all the peoples in the region.

As of September 2025, the war on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 65,000 Palestinians and more than 160,000 injuries as reported by Haaretz.

Famine has been officially declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Gaza Governorate, leaving more than half a million people facing dire food insecurity, particularly children.