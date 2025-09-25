Spain and Italy Dispatch Naval Ships to Support Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

n Wednesday, 24 September, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the deployment of a naval vessel to assist the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

This decision follows reports of drone attacks targeting the flotilla while it was navigating international waters off Greece, raising concerns over the safety of its participants, including prominent activist Greta Thunberg.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising around 51 civilian boats, set sail from Barcelona with the goal of breaking the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

As the flotilla continued its journey, it faced alarming incidents, with organizers claiming that over a dozen explosions were heard around their vessels, attributed to unidentified drones.

In response to these threats, both Spain and Italy have committed to providing naval protection, emphasizing the need for safe passage in international waters.

During a press conference at the UN General Assembly, Sánchez underscored the plight of the civilians aboard the flotilla, which includes citizens from 45 different countries. “We will ensure that our citizens can be rescued and safely brought back to Spain if necessary,” he stated.

The flotilla’s mission is not merely a political statement; it aims to deliver essential supplies—food, medical aid, and baby formula—to the people of Gaza, who are suffering under severe humanitarian conditions exacerbated by ongoing military actions.

Thunberg articulated the urgency of their mission, stating, “This mission is about Gaza; it isn’t about us.” She condemned the drone attacks as a “scare tactic” and emphasized the non-violent nature of their effort.

The United Nations has called for an investigation into the alleged drone attacks, with the UN Human Rights Office demanding accountability for any violations of international law.

Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan noted the importance of a thorough investigation into these events to ensure the safety of all involved.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, while condemning the drone attacks, characterized the flotilla’s initiative as “dangerous” and “irresponsible,” suggesting that humanitarian aid could be delivered more safely through governmental channels.

The European Commission has also stressed the importance of upholding the freedom of navigation under international law, declaring that no acts of aggression against the flotilla will be tolerated.