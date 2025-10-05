Egypt to Host Prisoner Exchange Talks Between Palestinian and Israeli Delegations

Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Egypt is set to host talks between Palestinian and Israeli delegations on Monday, 6 October, focusing on a prisoner exchange deal and ceasefire effort in the Gaza Strip, according to an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement.

The discussions aim to establish the humanitarian and logistical groundwork necessary to implement the swap of prisoners between Israel and Hamas, following a proposal by US President Donald Trump.

These talks are part of Egypt’s ongoing mediation efforts, working alongside regional and international partners to bring an end to Israel’s two-year-long war on Gaza. The meetings will also delve into the finer details of the ceasefire plan aimed at de-escalation of violence and addressing the humanitarian crisis.

In conjunction with these negotiations, Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff have traveled to Egypt to help finalize the release of Israeli captives in Gaza, according to Ahram Online. This initiative follows Hamas’s positive response to the U.S. proposal and is embedded within broader diplomatic momentum aimed at securing a ceasefire.

In a joint statement, the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar also welcomed Hamas’ steps toward implementing Trump’s proposal, including releasing all hostages and ending the war.

They also welcomed Hamas’ readiness to hand over Gaza’s administration to a transitional committee of independent technocrats, urging immediate negotiations on implementation. The ministers expressed hope for a comprehensive ceasefire and a sustainable peace based on a two-state solution, emphasizing humanitarian aid delivery, no displacement of Palestinians, Palestinian Authority’s return to Gaza, and security guarantees for all sides.