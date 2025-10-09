Sisi: New Public Sector Hires Will Undergo Strict Screening

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced on Wednesday, 8 October, that Egypt will only bring new employees into public institutions after a careful process of screening, training, and preparation.

Speaking during the Police Academy’s graduation ceremony, Sisi noted that reforming Egypt’s public sector goes beyond developing new policies or infrastructure. “The foundation of strong institutions lies in the people who run them,” he said, adding that recruitment must follow a clear, structured, and merit-based process.

The President emphasized that no one should be appointed to public positions without first proving their qualifications and completing the necessary training.

“Bringing in new people will only happen after ensuring they have the skills, discipline, and mindset to serve effectively,” he stated.

The plan includes a national framework for assessing candidates’ competence before they join sensitive state entities such as the judiciary, diplomatic corps, or oversight bodies. Once selected, employees will receive specialized training to ensure consistent performance and adherence to institutional values.

Sisi noted that the government is working to eliminate favoritism and outdated practices, replacing them with standardized systems that prioritize fairness and professionalism.

“The progress we want for Egypt requires not only new projects, but new ways of thinking and working,” Sisi said. “Rebuilding our institutions begins with rebuilding the human element.”

Favoritism remains a long-standing challenge within Egypt’s public sector, often paving the way for nepotism and corruption. Many women are drawn to government jobs due to the sense of stability, job security, and social standing they offer.