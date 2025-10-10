Trump Expected in Israel Monday Following Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

US President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Israel on Monday, 13 October, for a brief official visit, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

The visit follows the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, marking what the US described as the “first phase” of Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

Upon arrival, Trump is expected to head directly to the Knesset in Jerusalem to deliver an address before departing later the same day, the report said.

The ceasefire deal, reached after days of negotiations in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, was mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States.

Under the agreement, Israeli forces have begun pulling back to a designated line in Gaza, paving the way for Hamas to release Israeli captives within 72 hours, both living and deceased.

This comes as Israel’s cabinet prepares to ratify the deal, which would formally trigger the ceasefire and open the door for the entry of humanitarian aid and the exchange of prisoners. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who praised Trump’s “genuine will” to end the war, has invited him to Cairo to take part in a ceremony marking the official signing of the agreement.

If approved, the agreement would represent the most substantial progress toward ending the two-year war in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Palestinians since 2023.