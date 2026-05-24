Al-Sisi Urges Use of Diplomatic Window to Secure US-Iran Deal

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed the importance of capitalizing on the current diplomatic window to secure a comprehensive agreement through negotiations between Washington and Tehran, during a joint phone call on Saturday 23 May with U.S. President Donald Trump and a group of Arab and regional leaders, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The call included Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

During the discussion, Al-Sisi emphasized that Egypt supports efforts aimed at reaching a lasting understanding between the United States and Iran, while underlining the need to prevent any renewed escalation in the region.

The presidency said Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s willingness to spare no effort to support and facilitate the negotiations, in coordination with Egypt’s regional partners, as leaders participating in the call welcomed ongoing diplomatic efforts intended to end the war with Iran and restore security and stability across the Middle East.

The participating leaders urged Trump to continue leading the diplomatic track in pursuit of sustainable peace and security both regionally and globally. They also agreed, according to the presidency, to intensify political consultations to reinforce diplomatic initiatives and reduce tensions, with the discussions extending to broader regional developments and ways to strengthen coordination.

After the call, Trump said the agreement between the United States, Iran, and several regional countries had been “largely negotiated,” with the remaining steps still subject to finalization. He added that the parties were discussing a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE,” while noting that the final aspects and details were still under consideration and would be announced shortly.