Egypt Offers Condolences After Qatari Officials Die in Sharm El Sheikh Car Crash

Egypt has extended its condolences to Qatar after three employees of the Qatari Amiri Diwan were killed and two others injured in a car crash near the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Saturday evening.

In a statement on Sunday, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry expressed its “heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy” to the Qatari government and people, offering support to the victims’ families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The ministry reaffirmed Egypt’s “full solidarity with the sisterly State of Qatar in this painful incident.”

Qatar’s embassy in Cairo confirmed the deaths of three Amiri Diwan employees, part of the Qatari government’s top administrative body, and said the two injured were being treated at Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital.

The embassy also thanked Egyptian authorities for their swift response and cooperation following the crash.

The accident occurred on the Tunnel Road in the city of El-Tor, about 50 kilometres from Sharm El-Sheikh, when a tyre burst causing the vehicle to overturn while travelling at high speed from Cairo, according to Reuters.

The employees were reportedly heading to Sharm El-Sheikh to prepare logistical arrangements for Qatar’s delegation expected to attend Monday’s Gaza ceasefire signing ceremony.

The incident came as Egypt hosts delegations from multiple countries, including Qatar, for ceasefire talks aimed at ending the months-long conflict in Gaza. Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, has been mediating between Israel and Hamas to secure a permanent truce and facilitate humanitarian access to the besieged enclave.