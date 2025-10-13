Palestinian Journalist Saleh Al-Jaafarawi Killed in Gaza Clashes

Palestinian journalist Saleh Al-Jaafarawi was fatally shot on Saturday 12 October in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, just days after the announcement of a Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Al-Jaafarawi, a prominent journalist known for his critical reporting on the war, was reportedly killed while documenting the destruction left by Israeli forces following their withdrawal from the area.

Details of the Incident

Various media outlets report that Al-Jaafarawi was killed when Hamas security forces surrounded members of an armed militia of the Doghmush Clan. He was reportedly cornered by armed men and shot multiple times, with at least seven gunshots hitting his body.

The Quds News Network and The New Arab both suggest that Al-Jaafarawi was targeted by Israel-backed armed gangs as he was documenting the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in the Sabra neighborhood, an area that had seen heavy bombing and destruction.

According to The New Arab, the journalist’s death appears to be part of a broader pattern of targeting Palestinian media workers, with some reports indicating that Al-Jaafarawi may have been specifically targeted by collaborator militias acting under Israeli influence. The Gaza Government Media Office strongly condemned the killing, calling it a “direct result of Israel’s policy of targeting Palestinian journalists through airstrikes and proxy militias.”

Earlier reports indicated that Al-Jaafarawi had been unreachable for several hours after communication was lost during his media coverage in Gaza City. His death was later confirmed after the clashes, which Israeli media linked to a confrontation between the Doghmush clan and Hamas factions.

The Doghmush clan reportedly looted weapons from Hamas depots during the war, although some of their arms had been in the clan’s possession for years.

Ongoing Impact of the Ceasefire

While the ceasefire holds promise for reducing violence, armed militias operating within Gaza, such as the Doghmush clan and Abu Shabab militia, continue to pose significant challenges to stability. Reports suggest that Hamas has deployed about 7,000 security forces to regain control of areas vacated by Israeli troops, signaling ongoing security struggles even as humanitarian aid begins to flow into Gaza.

As the ceasefire progresses, the international community is watching closely, hoping for a lasting peace but also remaining cautious about the complexities surrounding Gaza’s internal factions and the vulnerability of journalists in the region.

Since the war began on 7 October, 2023, the cumulative death toll in Gaza has surpassed 67,074 according to Gaza’s health ministry. In August 2025, a statement by the UN declared famine in Gaza.