The Zaghrouta’s Coachella Moment Sparks a Cultural Debate

Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella 2026 headlining set on Friday night turned into a cultural debate on contrasting cultural expressions in music and the varying levels of acceptance they receive. While performing, the pop star paused after hearing a distinctive high-pitched sound from the crowd. She mistook it for yodeling, saying into the mic, “I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it.” When a fan responded that it was their culture, Carpenter replied with confusion, asking, “That’s your culture, yodeling?” and calling it “weird.” The moment went viral, sparking widespread backlash online for appearing dismissive of a non-Western cultural expression. Carpenter later issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “My apologies, I didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm, and not ill-intended. Could have handled it better! Now I know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out.” The sound in question is the zaghrouta (also spelled zaghrata or zaghareet in plural), a traditional form of ululation common across the Arab world and parts of North Africa…



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