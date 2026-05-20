Egypt Launches AI-Based ADHD Assessment Tool for Children

The Education Development Fund, which operates under the Prime Minister’s Office, announced on Friday, 15 May, the launch of a new Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) assessment through the Egyptian Center for Testing, aiming to support the early detection of behavioural and developmental challenges in children.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder commonly diagnosed in childhood and is associated with difficulties related to attention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. The condition can affect a child’s learning, behaviour, and social interaction in both school and home environments.

According to the fund, the assessment is designed to help parents and teachers better understand behavioural patterns related to attention, concentration, and hyperactivity, particularly within educational settings.

The tool uses an AI-supported scientific model to analyse responses and provide immediate results accompanied by simplified explanations, with the aim of helping families and educators make more informed educational and behavioural decisions.

Officials said the assessment was developed to be user-friendly and accessible for both parents and teachers, offering quick evaluations and simplified interpretations of children’s behaviour at home and in school environments.

According to the statement, the initiative forms part of broader efforts to modernise educational assessment systems in Egypt through the use of digital and AI-based technologies.