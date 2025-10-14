Britain’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to Perform at the Pyramids for the First Time

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), one of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious and internationally acclaimed orchestras, is set to perform in Egypt for the first time on 25 November at the Panorama Pyramids Stage in Giza, presenting a concert dedicated to the works of legendary Egyptian composers Ammar El Sherei and Hisham Nazih.

The performance is part of the debut edition of the “The Pyramids’ Echo” festival, held from 24 to 30 November, which will feature a diverse lineup of performances across two main venues, including the Panorama Pyramids Stage in Giza and the New Opera House in the New Administrative Capital.

Festival highlights also include a piano recital by world-renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang on 24 November, accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

This marks the first time the RPO will perform Egyptian compositions, bringing the symphonic interpretations of El Sherei and Nazih’s works to an international platform. El Sherei, one of Egypt’s most beloved composers, is known for his television and film scores, while Nazih has gained global recognition for his music in projects such as Moon Knight (2022) and Kira & El Gin (2022).

Founded in 1946 by the renowned conductor Sir Thomas Beecham, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has toured extensively around the globe and collaborated with some of the world’s most influential composers, musicians, and cultural institutions.

Tickets for the concert are available via Tazkarty, with pricing categories ranging from EGP 1,500 (USD 31.47) to EGP 10,000 (USD 209.82).