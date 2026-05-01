Egypt Approved for First-Time Aquaculture Exports to European Union

Egypt has been included for the first time on the list of countries authorised to export aquaculture products to the European Union, according to a statement by the National Food Safety Authority on Wednesday, 29, April.

The approval follows Egypt’s completion of technical requirements and submission of a monitoring system for veterinary drug residues, in line with European food safety standards.

The decision covers exports of finned fish and related products, as well as crustaceans, marking a new step for Egypt’s aquaculture sector and expanding access to European markets.

Authorities said the move came after coordination between national institutions and international partners, with Egypt submitting technical documentation demonstrating compliance with EU quality and inspection systems.

The decision is expected to be formally adopted during the third quarter of 2026 and enter into force 20 days after official approval.

The National Food Safety Authority added that work is continuing on domestic technical procedures, including accrediting facilities, strengthening traceability systems, and enhancing laboratory testing, as Egypt seeks to broaden future food exports.

Aquaculture has become one of Egypt’s fastest-growing agricultural industries in recent years, with fish farming playing a major role in domestic food supply and export ambitions. Gaining access to EU markets is often seen as a key benchmark due to the bloc’s strict regulatory and food safety requirements.