Egypt Increases Domestic Fuel Prices by 10-12 Percent

Egypt has announced an increase in prices for all grades of octane gasoline, diesel, and compressed natural gas (CNG) used in vehicles, effective October 17, according to a statement released Friday morning.

The price of 95-octane gasoline rose to EGP 21.00 (USD 0.44) per liter, up from EGP 19 (USD 0.40), while 92-octane gasoline increased to EGP 19.25 (USD 0.40) per liter from EGP 17.25 (USD 0.36).

The price of 80-octane gasoline climbed to EGP 17.75 (USD 0.37) per liter, compared to EGP 15.25 (USD 0.32) previously.

Diesel prices were raised to EGP 17.50 per liter (USD 0.37) from EGP 15.50 (USD 0.33), and the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) for cars increased to EGP 10 (USD 0.21) per cubic meter, up from EGP 7 (USD 0.15).

This is the second fuel price hike implemented by the government in 2025 since April. The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MoPMR) announced that prices will now be frozen for at least one year, citing ongoing economic developments at the local, regional, and global levels.

This move comes as part of Egypt’s program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has urged the government to reduce subsidies on fuel, electricity, and food while strengthening social safety nets. The measures are tied to a USD 8 billion (EGP 400 billion) loan agreement.