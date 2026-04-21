Egypt Upgrades Online Ticket Platform for Grand Egyptian Museum

Egypt has launched an upgraded online ticket booking platform for the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), aimed at improving the visitor experience and enhancing digital security, according to a statement by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Monday 20 April.

The new platform is designed to simplify the booking process, with fewer steps and a more user-friendly interface to allow visitors to reserve tickets more quickly.

Officials said the update is part of efforts to provide a more streamlined and secure digital experience, particularly following the emergence of unofficial websites selling counterfeit tickets.

Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority, said the move aims to establish a single official booking channel through the museum’s website, helping ensure credibility and protect users.

Visitors are advised to book tickets only through the official platform to avoid fraudulent websites.

The upgraded system is now available at tickets.gem.eg, while the previous booking website will continue to operate temporarily during a transition period before being phased out.

The transition will include redirection between the old and new platforms to ensure a smooth shift for users.

The launch comes as Egypt continues to expand digital services in the tourism sector, particularly ahead of the Grand Egyptian Museum’s full opening.