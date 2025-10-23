Recording Academy Announces GRAMMY House Giza Launch in 2026

The Recording Academy, the world’s leading society of music professionals, has announced plans to open GRAMMY House Giza in Egypt in October 2026, marking the first time the event will be hosted outside the United States.

Located near the Great Pyramids of Giza, the GRAMMY House Giza will bring together artists, producers, songwriters, and industry leaders from around the world for several days of immersive programming featuring live performances, cultural exchanges, creative collaborations, and thought-provoking discussions.

According to a statement, GRAMMY House is not an awards ceremony, but is an immersive pop-up experience, and is designed to be a space that celebrates creativity and connects the global music community. Previous editions were held in Los Angeles and New York, but the expansion to Egypt highlights the Academy’s growing interest in Africa and the Middle East as centers of music innovation.

The project is being developed in partnership with Taitan Capital Japan and Global Entertainment Holdings. The event aims to spotlight local and regional talent while giving artists from around the world a platform to collaborate and perform in one of the most iconic cultural locations in history.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said the expansion reflects the organization’s commitment to building bridges through music. “Grammy House Giza represents the spirit of the Recording Academy’s vision to amplify music people worldwide and create meaningful gathering places for our entire music community. Next year’s event will be a beacon of collaboration, discovery and inspiration, and will continue to connect us to the creators, innovators, and fans who are shifting and shaping culture,” he said.

With this launch, the Recording Academy continues to expand its international presence and celebrate the influence of diverse music scenes around the world.

More details on the lineup, schedule, and ticketing will be revealed closer to the event.