Al-Sisi Urges Schools and Universities to Visit Sinai

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called on schools, universities, and government institutions to organize trips for students and young people to visit Sinai to strengthen their connection to the land.

The call came during a national event titled “Homeland of Peace” held at the Arts and Culture City in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital on Saturday, 25 October, marking the 52nd anniversary of the October 6 victory.

Before the ceremony began, al-Sisi signed a “Message of Peace from Egypt to the World,” symbolizing Egypt’s commitment to peace as a key principle of its national and foreign policy.

Speaking during the national event, al-Sisi noted that Sinai is now linked to the Nile Delta through tunnels beneath the Suez Canal, which is a reference to the state’s efforts to integrate Sinai into Egypt’s overall development plan and connect it with the rest of the country.

He also described October as “the month of victory,” adding that Egypt’s success in 1973 was achieved through the strength and unity of its people, not just its army.

The ceremony was hosted by Egyptian actress Esaad Younes and featured a lineup of leading Egyptian and Arab stars as well as Palestinian live performers.

The October 1973 War, known in Egypt as the October Victory, marked a defining moment in Egypt’s national history, as Egyptian forces crossed the Suez Canal, breached the Bar Lev Line, and reclaimed territory in the Sinai.

Sinai has been designated as one of the government’s top tourism destinations, with major investments directed toward developing the Holy Family Trail, which is a route stretching from northern Sinai to Port Said. The project aims to enhance and promote cultural and religious tourism by upgrading the infrastructure surrounding these significant historical and spiritual landmarks.