GEM: Where to Watch, When, Who Will Be Attending

Tomorrow marks a historic milestone as the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), the world’s largest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilization, officially opens its doors to the public after years of anticipation and construction.

The grand opening, taking place on Saturday, 1 November, will celebrate Egypt’s ancient heritage and its modern role as a global cultural hub.

Nestled beside the iconic Pyramids of Giza, the GEM houses over 100,000 ancient artifacts, including the complete collection of King Tutankhamun’s treasures for the first time ever.

Where to Watch

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live across several national television networks, including Extra News and Egyptian Channel One.

For global audiences, the event will also be livestreamed on TikTok, providing viewers a chance to witness the opening of this monumental project from anywhere in the world.

When It’s Happening

The ceremony begins at 6:00 PM Cairo time and is expected to feature a dazzling program of performances, speeches, and visual showcases highlighting Egypt’s rich history.

Who Is Attending

The opening ceremony is expected to draw more than 60 international dignitaries, royals, and notable cultural figures, making it one of the most significant global gatherings for a cultural event in recent years.

Confirmed and expected guests include German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ghana’s President John Mahama, Queen Mary of Denmark, King Philippe of Belgium, Crown Prince Theyazin of Oman, Princess Akiko of Mikasa of Japan, Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli, and Former Liverpool FC Manager, Jürgen Klopp.

The event is also expected to include additional unconfirmed guests from the entertainment industry, famous Egyptologists, and international organizations, as the guest list continues to expand.