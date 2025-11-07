Cairo Governor Bans Tuk-Tuks from Main Roads in Effort to Curb Traffic

Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber has officially banned tuk-tuks from operating on all main streets and squares across the capital, restricting their movement to side roads only. The decision, issued on Thursday, 6 November, comes as part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic safety and order in the city.

Under the new rules, district heads are required to coordinate with the General Traffic Department to carry out daily campaigns targeting violations. Any tuk-tuks found operating in prohibited areas will be impounded until legal procedures are completed.

Owners will also face financial penalties, EGP 1,500 (USD 31) for towing and another EGP 1,500 (USD 31) for storage, before their vehicles are released. The collected funds will be deposited into the Local Services and Development Fund.

Each district is required to compile a list of main roads where tuk-tuks are banned to guide enforcement efforts. District heads must also submit daily reports on the results of inspection campaigns to their respective deputy governors, who will prepare weekly summaries for the governor.

Governor Saber emphasized full coordination among all relevant authorities to ensure the effective implementation of the ban, which aims to restore order on Cairo’s increasingly congested streets.

Tuk-tuks have beco`me a common mode of transport in Cairo since the early 2000s, especially in low-income and densely populated areas. Despite their affordability and accessibility, they have often been linked to traffic congestion and unlicensed operation, prompting repeated government efforts to regulate or restrict their use.