Egypt Recovers 36 Antiquities from the United States

As part of ongoing national efforts to recover artifacts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs announced on Thursday, 6 November, that it has handed over a collection of recovered Egyptian antiquities from the United States of America to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The total number of artifacts retrieved from the State of New York in the United States reached 36 pieces, which left Egypt illegally.

These items comprise three main collections. The first collection consists of 11 artifacts that were confiscated by the Office of the District Attorney of New York and handed over to the Egyptian Consulate General in New York.

The second collection includes 24 rare manuscripts containing writings in both Coptic and Syriac. The third collection consists of a painted relief from the 18th Pharaonic Dynasty, which was returned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Following the long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, Egypt has intensified its global calls for the return of its looted antiquities, urging museums and private collectors worldwide to cooperate in restoring its cultural heritage.

This effort comes on the heels of recent international developments, most notably the announcement by the Netherlands on Sunday, 2 November, of its decision to return a 3,500-year-old stone bust dating back to the reign of Pharaoh Thutmose III.