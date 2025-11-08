Celebrating Egyptian Creativity: Egyptian Streets’ Limited-Edition Merch Drop Now in Early Access

Egyptian Streets has officially opened Early Access for people based outside of Egypt to its first ever limited-edition merchandise collection, created in collaboration with four independent Egyptian artists whose work brings everyday Egypt to life in original, meaningful ways.

The Early Access window is currently available for global audiences only. A dedicated Egypt-based launch will follow soon, with local pricing and production being finalized to ensure affordability and availability inside Egypt.

This collection is more than apparel. Each piece carries stories that feel familiar. The humor we inherit. The sayings our parents repeat. The street scenes we pass without thinking. The warmth and chaos that shape us.

The Artists and Their Work

Earlier this year, Egyptian Streets invited artists from across Egypt to submit designs reflecting the country’s culture, memory, humor and daily rituals. From more than 100 submissions, four artists were selected for the first drop:

Amira Tanany

Her piece interprets the saying “العلم في الراس مش في الكرّاس” (Knowledge is in the head, not in the notebook), exploring the difference between lived wisdom and surface-level learning. See Amira’s full collection here.

Nada Abouelmaati

Nada reimagines the proverb “اللي اختشوا ماتوا”(those who were shy, died) in a playful, nostalgic illustration set inside a vintage hammam, capturing the humor and irony embedded in Egyptian storytelling. See Nada’s full collection here.

Seham Sultan

Her artwork playfully transforms “نشرة الأخبار” (news bulletin) into the everyday tradition of neighbors sharing stories across balconies, celebrating women as the quiet anchors of community storytelling. See Seham’s full collection here.

Toka ElSayed

Toka captures the movement and magic of the iconic balady bread delivery cyclist, balancing trays while weaving through traffic. It is an ode to skill, memory, and the everyday heroes of Egypt’s streets. See Toka’s full collection here.

Each design is available on limited edition tees, sweatshirts, tote bags, and art prints. Once this drop sells out, it will not be restocked in the same form.

Why We Created This

This collaboration marks the launch of Egyptian Streets’ new initiative to support and uplift independent Egyptian artists. Each purchase directly supports the artists involved, including compensation for their work and ongoing visibility across Egyptian Streets platforms.

“As an Egyptian who spent most of my life abroad, I often searched for ways to feel closer to home. This project comes from that place,” says Egyptian Streets founder Mohamed Khairat.

“We did not want to just release merchandise. We wanted to create something that honors the artists and storytellers of our culture. Every piece in this collection is a memory, a shared joke, a street corner, a familiar sound. This is about representation, belonging and pride in the everyday beauty of Egypt.”

Early Access Details (Global Only)

Early Access gives international supporters the chance to shop the collection before the public launch. Early Access benefits include:

10 percent off your order (automatically applied at checkout)

A complimentary 5×7 art print when purchasing any two tees, sweatshirts, or totes (automatically applied at checkout by adding any two tees, sweatshirts or tote bags and the 5×7 art print you would like)

15 percent off on orders above 200 USD (automatically applied at checkout)

Join Early Access by clicking here.

What About Egypt-Based Supporters?

A full Egypt launch is coming later this year. We are currently:

Finalizing local production partners to ensure fair pricing that reflects local market expectations

Preparing in-store and in-person experiences with local community spaces and brands

Ensuring sizing and material quality works for the local market

Pricing in Egypt will not mirror global pricing, but instead reflect local realities.

More updates on Egypt’s launch will follow very soon.

We ask that anyone in Egypt who is interested in immediately securing a piece prior to public launch to contact Egyptian Streets by clicking here and as a thank you for your early support we will keep you updated with availability and local pricing before anyone else.

A First Step

This is just the beginning. More artists will be featured in future drops, allowing new voices and new styles of storytelling to shine.

Whether living in Cairo, London, Toronto, Dubai, Melbourne or anywhere in between, this drop is an invitation to feel connected to home.