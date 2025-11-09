Watch the Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Ceremony in Full on YouTube

The opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is now available to watch online in full on YouTube through the Grand Egyptian Museum’s official channel starting from 9 November, giving viewers around the world the chance to experience one of Egypt’s most ambitious cultural milestones.

The ceremony, which took place on 1 November, 2025, marked the official opening of the museum, a project decades in the making, and showcased the nation’s rich heritage through performances, speeches, and exhibitions.

The GEM, located near the Giza Pyramids, is the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization. Spanning multiple floors and housing more than 100,000 artifacts, the museum presents treasures from ancient Egypt, including the complete collection of Tutankhamun’s artifacts, displayed together for the first time. Its opening represents a significant moment for both Egypt’s cultural identity and its tourism industry, drawing international attention to the country’s historical legacy.

To make the event accessible globally, the organizers partnered with digital platforms including YouTube, streaming the ceremony live and free of charge. Hundreds of millions of viewers across continents were able to witness the event in real time, and the full recording is now available for on-demand viewing. The online broadcast allows audiences to experience the grandeur of the museum, the elaborate performances, and the unveiling of its world-class galleries without traveling to Cairo.

The ceremony also featured addresses by top officials and cultural figures, celebrating Egypt’s heritage and the museum’s role in preserving and showcasing ancient civilization. The combination of traditional Egyptian artistry with modern technology highlighted the museum’s mission to serve as both a cultural hub and a global attraction.