Best Moments from the Opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum

The world witnessed a historic event as Egypt officially opened the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) near the iconic Giza Pyramids on Saturday, November 1.

After more than two decades of planning and construction, this massive facility, spanning 480,000 square meters and housing over 100,000 artifacts, stands as the largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, celebrating Egypt’s 7,000-year-old heritage.

Khufu’s 4,600-year-old solar boat and the 11-meter granite statue of Ramses II were situated at the entrance, flanked by the Grand Staircase lined with monumental statues.

The museum will open its doors to the public on November 4, with tickets available online or at the entrance gates.

Below are some of the best moments from the opening ceremony.

Egyptian Sopranos Fatima Said and Ragaa Eldin

Egyptian Sopranos Fatima Said and Ragaa Eldin delivered powerful performances composed by Egyptian musician Hisham Nazih, blending ancient and modern Egyptian history. The musical pieces were inspired by Egypt’s ancient civilization, similar to those performed during the Royal Mummies Parade.

Amira and Mariam Abu Zahra on Violin

Two international Egyptian musicians, Amira and Mariam Abou Zahra, granddaughters of artist Abdel Rahman Abou Zahra, played the violin wearing Pharaonic-style attire.

They performed a musical piece on the violin, accompanied by the Cairo Opera House Orchestra conducted by Egyptian maestro Nayer Nagy.

Nubian Songs on the Nile Stage

Nubian singer Ahmed Ismail performed in Nubian, while Egyptian singer Haneen El-Shater sang in Arabic, both on a floating stage overlooking the Nile, celebrating Egypt’s linguistic diversity.

Sherihan’s Return to the Stage

Iconic Egyptian actress Sherihan captivated the audience with a poetic speech on ancient Egyptian glory, framed by pyramid projections in the sky.

Shereen Ahmed’s Broadway-Style Performance

Shereen Ahmed, the first Egyptian-descent actress to play Eliza Doolittle on Broadway, delivered a stunning musical performance, followed by Islamic chanter Ehab Younis.

Tutankhamun Lights Up the Sky

A drone lighting spectacle filled the night sky, forming glowing images of pharaohs, hieroglyphs, and, most memorably, the golden mask of Tutankhamun, shimmering above the pyramids.