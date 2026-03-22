El-Sisi Visits Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Reinforcing Egypt’s Support for Gulf Security

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has extended his Gulf tour with visits to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, reinforcing Egypt’s support for Gulf states as regional tensions continue to escalate amid the ongoing war involving Iran.

The visits to Manama and Riyadh mark the third and fourth stops in a rapid diplomatic tour that began earlier this week with visits to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, signalling an intensified Egyptian effort to coordinate a unified Arab response to the crisis.

Backing Gulf Security

During his meetings, El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s “unwavering support” for the security and stability of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, stressing that Gulf security is “an extension” of Egypt’s own national security.

In Bahrain, El-Sisi met King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, where he condemned recent attacks targeting the kingdom and reaffirmed Egypt’s readiness to provide “all forms of support” to safeguard regional stability.

The two leaders discussed strengthening joint Arab coordination to contain tensions, with Bahrain praising Egypt’s role as a “pillar of regional security.”

El-Sisi then travelled to Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman focused on the evolving regional situation and ways to prevent further escalation.

The Egyptian president affirmed Cairo’s support for measures taken by the kingdom to protect its security and national interests, while also outlining Egypt’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, including direct messages to Iran urging an immediate halt to attacks and a return to negotiations.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination in the coming period, reflecting what officials described as the depth of longstanding ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

A Rapid Gulf Diplomatic Push

The latest visits build on El-Sisi’s earlier stops in the UAE and Qatar, where he similarly reaffirmed Egypt’s support for Gulf states and stressed the need to prevent the conflict from widening.

Across all four visits, Egypt’s message has remained consistent: reject attacks on Gulf territories, preserve state sovereignty, and prioritise political solutions over military escalation. The presidency has also emphasised that Egypt has been actively engaging regional actors, including Iran, in an attempt to contain the crisis.

The tour comes amid a broader Egyptian diplomatic push, including ministerial visits and calls with regional leaders, aimed at reinforcing collective Arab security and preventing further destabilisation.