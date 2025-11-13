PartmentX Lets Egyptians Invest in Property from Just EGP 50,000

Egyptian proptech company Partment has launched PartmentX, a new platform allowing individuals to invest in residential real estate starting from just EGP 50,000.

The launch, announced on 12 November, coincides with the company’s third anniversary and aims to increase accessibility to Egypt’s real estate market, which has seen rapid growth in recent years.

The launch responds to a widening affordability gap in the country, where property prices have risen sharply without corresponding increases in income. PartmentX introduces a fractional investment model designed to give more people the opportunity to benefit from the growth of Egypt’s residential property sector.

Egypt’s real estate market has seen continued expansion through large-scale developments such as Modon and TMG in Ras El Hekma, Emaar along the Red Sea, and projects by G Developments and Marakez.

In a statement, Partment explained that PartmentX allows investors to take part in this momentum with lower capital thresholds, offering fractional ownership of carefully selected income-generating properties.

This model builds on Partment’s earlier offering of home co-ownership and is structured to serve both new investors seeking entry into the market and experienced investors looking for an easier diversification tool.

Company Background and Growth

Founded in 2022, Partment has grown into a leading player in fractional property ownership and management. Since launch, the company has focused on enabling access to premium homes in high-demand locations.

Partment has also introduced Partment Stays, a platform that transforms underutilized homes into short-term rental properties. The offering supports Egypt’s national tourism strategy, which aims to attract 30 million visitors by 2030 and address the country’s accommodation shortfall, estimated at around 250,000 rooms.

Today, Partment Stays operates hundreds of properties, including three fully managed, hotel-style buildings in Cairo, the North Coast, and the Red Sea. These properties feature smart check-in and check-out, professional maintenance, and digital guest services. Additional properties are currently being renovated and will soon be added to the network.

Technology and Platform Capabilities

PartmentX is built as a fully digital platform and combines Partment’s in-house expertise in property sourcing, due diligence, and management with a streamlined investment interface, said a press release shared with Egyptian Streets.

Each property is selected based on its potential for capital appreciation and rental income. Ongoing property management is handled by Partment to maintain high occupancy rates and optimize returns for investors.

According to the company, the new product is especially suited to young and mid-career professionals who are looking for transparency, flexibility, and lower barriers to entry.

“Our mission has always been to redefine the relationship between people and real estate whether through ownership, management, or now, investment,” said Nadim Nagui, Co-Founder and CEO of Partment.

“PartmentX represents the next step in our journey, building on the fractional ownership solutions we pioneered in 2022. This launch opens the door for a new generation of investors to participate in Egypt’s real estate success story, delivering a fully digital and seamless experience”.

Nagui added: “Real estate remains one of the most trusted paths to wealth creation, but accessibility has always been the challenge. With PartmentX, we’re solving that by turning what was once exclusive into an opportunity that’s open to all.”

Anniversary and Campaign

To mark its third year, Partment is launching a campaign titled “3 Years, 3 Products, Same Trust, More Innovation,” reflecting the evolution of its three main services: co-ownership, PartmentX, and Partment Stays.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Partment is also offering a special competition for both new and existing clients. Winners will receive an exclusive match day experience in Manchester with Partment’s Global Ambassador, Egyptian footballer Omar Marmoush.

With PartmentX, the company expands its footprint in Egypt’s real estate landscape and continues its approach of using digital tools to make investment and ownership more accessible.