Inside SouthMED: TMG’s Vision for Egypt’s Mediterranean Future

When Talaat Moustafa Group and the Egyptian government unveiled SouthMED at a joint press conference in July 2024, the numbers alone were enough to stop the room. Total investments of EGP 1 trillion, a land area of 23 million square metres, and a stated ambition to position the development as a global destination on the southern Mediterranean. Within twelve hours of opening reservations, the project had already generated more than EGP 60 billion in initial bookings.

That response reflected not just demand for premium coastal property in Egypt, but confidence in the developer behind it. TMG has spent more than five decades building integrated urban communities from the ground up, from Al Rehab and Madinaty in East Cairo to Celia and Noor near the New Capital. SouthMED represents the group’s first major entry into the North Coast, and it is approaching the project at a scale that sets it apart from anything previously attempted on Egypt’s northwestern shoreline.

What SouthMED Is

Strategically located at Kilometre 165 on the Alexandria-Matrouh Road, SouthMED enjoys proximity to key coastal destinations and sits just minutes from Alamein International Airport, offering convenient access for residents and visitors arriving from across Egypt and abroad. The location places it within a stretch of the northwestern coast that has seen considerable infrastructure investment in recent years, positioning the development to benefit from the region’s continued growth as both a residential and tourism corridor.

The masterplan is conceived as a fully integrated community, bringing together a diverse mix of residential options – apartments, chalets, twin houses, and standalone villas – alongside hospitality, entertainment, commercial, and recreational components designed to sustain activity throughout the year rather than peak seasonally. At the heart of the project is an approximately eight-kilometre Mediterranean beachfront, one of the most expansive private coastlines within any single development on the North Coast. Complementing it are a large marina designed to accommodate yachts and marine tourism, international commercial and retail districts, premium hospitality facilities and hotels, a world-class golf course, and major entertainment and leisure attractions that collectively anchor the project’s positioning as a destination rather than a dormitory.

With a building footprint deliberately limited to a small portion of the total land area, the masterplan prioritises open space, landscaping, and water features. The result is a density profile that keeps the coastline and green areas as the dominant experience, rather than the buildings themselves.

Importantly, the development’s approach to internal movement reflects a broader commitment to environmental responsibility. SouthMED incorporates an electric bus transportation network across the site, reducing reliance on private vehicles within the community and keeping emissions low. Cycling tracks and jogging paths connect different zones throughout the development, offering residents and visitors alternatives to motorised transport while reinforcing the project’s emphasis on active, outdoor living along the Mediterranean coastline.

Construction Progress

Development work across the first phase continues to advance at pace. Construction is progressing across residential districts, infrastructure networks, roads, and utility systems, with the scope of works designed to ensure that the development is fully operational from the first day of resident occupancy rather than relying on services catching up after handover. Progress has been reported across several villa and chalet zones, while work on the marina remains a central and technically complex focus of the project’s current construction programme.

The first phase covers a significant portion of the overall masterplan and is designed to deliver a complete, integrated living experience from the outset. The emphasis on delivering infrastructure and services in parallel with residential units reflects TMG’s established approach in its large-scale urban projects, where the quality of the community from day one has been a consistent part of the group’s offering.

A New Benchmark for Ownership

As SouthMED’s construction programme advances, TMG is preparing to introduce the project’s third phase with a payment plan that the developer describes as unprecedented for the North Coast.

Prospective homebuyers will be able to secure units through instalments extending up to 15 years, a horizon that substantially broadens the profile of buyers who can realistically participate in the project.

The structure reflects a deliberate effort to combine a world-class destination with greater purchasing flexibility, opening SouthMED to a wider segment of buyers without compromising the premium positioning of the development itself. In extending ownership access over a longer horizon, the third phase sets a new standard for both affordability and investment accessibility on Egypt’s North Coast.

The Bigger Picture

SouthMED represents TMG’s expansion into Egypt’s North Coast following decades of developing large-scale urban communities elsewhere in the country. Building on the group’s experience delivering projects such as Madinaty, Al Rehab, and Noor City, the development is designed to enhance Egypt’s standing as a Mediterranean destination and support the continued growth of tourism, hospitality, and coastal living at a national level.

Where earlier North Coast development concentrated on seasonal use and relatively limited year-round infrastructure, SouthMED is built around the proposition that Egypt’s Mediterranean coastline can sustain a different kind of community entirely: one with the depth of amenities, the quality of hospitality, and the permanence of infrastructure to compete as a destination in its own right. As construction progresses and the third phase approaches, the project continues to evolve into one of Egypt’s most consequential mixed-use coastal undertakings, combining residential living, tourism, entertainment, and waterfront experience within a single master-planned destination.

Find out more about SouthMED here.