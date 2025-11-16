No Man, No Problem: How Suki Baroudi Is Redefining Egypt’s Woodworking World

Who says that repairing a broken chair, hanging a chandelier, or restoring an old table requires a man? Egyptian entrepreneur, Suki Baroudi never believed that fixtures and home repair lied solely in the hands of men. She has even made it her life mission to prove it. In a city where woodworking is male-dominated, Baroudi stands out over the sound of saws; calm, confident, and covered in sawdust as she carves her way.

For years, Baroudi has been breathing new life into old furniture through her business: From Suki With Love which started in Egypt in 2020. What began as a hobby, taking broken tables and forgotten chairs and turning them into pieces of art, has grown into a thriving business and community. Her workshop is not only a space for creative renewal, but also one for social transformation.

“I take things that are dead and make them live again,” she tells Egyptian Streets, describing her love for restoration. “People trust me with their furniture, knowing it’ll come back better than they imagined.”

But, Baroudi’s work extends beyond aesthetics or craftsmanship: It is a quiet revolution against a culture that often dictates what women can or cannot do.

A Lawyer Who Found Her Calling in Sawdust

A graduate of Cairo University’s Faculty of Law, Baroudi never practiced law.

“I studied law, but it wasn’t me,” she says jokingly. “Since middle school, I loved working with my hands. I used to sit with carpenters, ask questions, and watch them work. I never had that ego that stops you from learning.”

In a field where most people learn through informal apprenticeships, Baroudi built her knowledge the same way by showing up, asking questions, and experimenting.

“I didn’t mind being the girl who stood next to the carpenter watching how things were done. I was curious, and I wasn’t afraid to look out of place.”

Her curiosity eventually turned into a profession in 2020. When strangers began reaching out via social media to commission her work after seeing her work on social media, she realized she had a bigger gift on her hands. “It wasn’t even a decision,” she recalls. “People just started calling. That’s when I thought…okay, maybe this is a business.”

From Isolation to Community

When COVID-19 hit, Baroudi, like many creatives, found herself with extra time and an urge to connect to others. What began as her personal page on Facebook to share restoration videos of old pieces of furniture quickly evolved into a virtual community of women eager to learn.

“I started posting how I was fixing things at home. Suddenly, women were asking me how to paint their tables, fix a drawer, or even hang a chandelier,” she says. “So, I created a group, just for women, where I could post DIY [do it yourself] renovating videos and where we could teach each other practical skills.”

That group, named Suki fil workshop (All New), grew and became a rare online space where Egyptian women shared videos, tips, and encouragement to become more self-reliant. “I didn’t want men joining to advertise or make fun,” she explains. “This was for us. I wanted women to stop depending on anyone to fix things for them.”

Baroudi now dreams of establishing a vocational training school specifically for women and girls, especially orphans and single mothers, where they can learn painting, carpentry, and restoration. “There’s no formal training for this craft in Egypt,” she says. “It’s all passed from one craftsman to another, and that keeps women out. I want to change that.”

Fighting Bias, Building Respect

It was not easy earning credibility among seasoned craftsmen. “At first, they’d say, ‘This isn’t your job, ya bashmohandesa [engineer],’” she laughs. “They’d try to correct me or dismiss me. But, after a while, when they saw I knew what I was talking about, they started saying, ‘Ask the engineer, she knows.’”

Her persistence paid off. Today, Baroudi runs her own workshop with a small team of carpenters and painters who respect her as both a leader and a craftsperson. She provides full services, from collecting furniture and transporting it to the workshop, to consulting clients on redesign and décor.

Her aesthetic combines practicality with sustainability. “We live in a world drowning in waste,” she added. “Why should we throw away a table when it can be reborn? It’s not about newness, it’s about meaning.”

Renovating furniture not only preserves craftsmanship, it also reduces the environmental toll of mass production. By restoring existing pieces, Baroudi hopes to help cut down on deforestation, industrial waste, and the carbon emissions tied to manufacturing and shipping new furniture. Each refurbished item diverts material from landfills and extends the life of resources already in circulation.

Affordable Change, Meaningful Impact

Baroudi’s philosophy transcends being eco-friendly, it is economical. She believes newly-married couples, in particular, can save significantly by renovating instead of buying new. “A brand-new bedroom can cost around EGP 150,000 (USD 3000) these days,” she explains. “But, if you take an older room, something from your parents’ house or even from Facebook Marketplace, you can renew it beautifully for just EGP 25,000 (USD 500) to EGP 45,000 (USD 950) in the span of 4 to 6 weeks. It’ll look unique, personal, and it’ll save you a fortune.”

Her message challenges more than consumer habits, it redefines the idea of value itself. “People think everything has to be brand new to be beautiful,” she says. “But, that’s not true. With a little work and an artistic twist, old things can shine again.”

“It’s not shameful to use second-hand furniture,” she insists. “You can take an old piece, give it new life, and it’ll be more beautiful than anything new.”

In her workshop, discarded chairs become statement pieces, and aging cabinets transform into works of art. “Woodworking taught me patience, resilience, and self-worth,” she says. “It’s not just about fixing furniture. It’s about fixing the way we see women, work, and the world around us.”

Baroudi’s journey goes beyond profit and recognition. It is about creating impact. Through her workshop and training efforts, she hopes to inspire a generation of women to see their hands as tools of power and possibility.

“I want women to know they can do anything,” she says simply.