Egypt Prepares for Surge in Tourism as the GEM Draws Visitors

To bolster tourism, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly convened a meeting on Monday, 17 November at the government headquarters in the new capital to streamline entry procedures for an expected influx of visitors with the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

Tourism Minister Sherif Fathy announced that daily attendance at the museum is anticipated to increase from 5,000 to 15,000 visitors. According to Ahram News, this could translate to approximately 5 million visitors annually.

Madbouly directed that all airports across Egypt must be fully equipped by 2026 to facilitate tourist entry via both the electronic visa (e-visa) system and urgent-issuance visas.

“Our goal is to ensure that all entry points are prepared to offer fast, seamless, and efficient procedures, particularly for tourist groups,” Madbouly stated during the meeting, which included key ministers such as Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications, and Sherif Fathi, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities.

As the tourism sector remains a vital component of Egypt’s economy, the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing visitor experiences through further facilitations and incentives.

He emphasized that tourism is one of the quickest sectors to generate foreign currency for the nation, with ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring streamlined electronic visa procedures that improve the overall tourist experience.

The meeting reviewed the progress on implementing the integrated e-visa system, which aims to digitalize entry processes for international visitors.

Currently, more than 180 countries can benefit from this initiative, with significant upgrades underway to airport infrastructure to support automated passport control and other digital services.

In anticipation of the GEM’s opening, the government is focused on achieving its overarching goal of increasing annual tourist arrivals to 30 million.

This initiative is crucial for enhancing economic growth and solidifying Egypt’s position as a prime destination for international tourism, particularly as expectations rise for increased travel from Europe, Asia, and the Americas