Egypt Grants Film Commission Authority for Foreign Productions

The Egyptian Cabinet, under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, on Thursday 20 November, has officially granted the Egyptian Film Commission (EFC), a division of the Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC), full authority to regulate and oversee all foreign film and television production activities within the country..

Central to this reform is the establishment of the Single Digital Window (SDW), a comprehensive online platform that will allow foreign filmmakers to process all necessary approvals electronically.

This initiative is designed to streamline the process by ensuring that all relevant ministries and authorities collaborate effectively through the digital interface, thus facilitating quicker and more efficient service delivery.

The EFC will play a crucial role in providing logistical support for foreign production crews. This includes issuing filming permits, securing script approvals, and coordinating customs procedures for equipment.

Additionally, the Commission will be responsible for monitoring on-ground production activities to address any issues that may arise during filming.

Another vital aspect of this capability is the EFC’s commitment to promoting Egypt as a premier location for global filmmakers. The Commission will work to attract major international projects and provide financial incentives to encourage foreign studios to choose Egypt as a location for their productions.

As part of this effort, the EFC will recommend local production companies and technical experts to collaborate with foreign teams, thereby fostering a vibrant film industry and supporting local talent.

To facilitate filming activities, the EFC will also publish a catalogue of available filming locations across Egypt. This resource will include information on legal requirements and regulations governing foreign productions, making it easier for filmmakers to navigate the process.

Establishing the EFC as the sole authority for film production approvals, will simplify and secure processes that could ultimately contribute to the growth of Egypt’s economy and bolster its cultural presence in global media.