Three Arrested for Assaulting Children at a Cairo International School

A case involving allegations of sexual assault against five kindergarten students at Seeds International School has prompted a full investigation by the Public Prosecution on 21 November, raising widespread concern among parents and renewed questions about school safety in Egypt.

How the Allegations First Emerged

The case came to light when a mother overheard her six-year-old daughter casually describing how a school worker and an electrician had approached two of her classmates in areas not monitored by teachers. Although the child did not grasp the seriousness of what she was saying, her mother immediately sensed something was wrong. After contacting another parent, she learned that several children had described similar incidents.

A medical examination later confirmed signs of abuse, prompting additional families to step forward. By this point, five KG2 students had reported inappropriate behavior involving three workers and a security guard.

Parents filed an official report at the Obour Police Station, leading to the swift arrest of the accused. Initial investigations suggest the children were lured into secluded areas away from surveillance cameras and threatened into silence.

Public Prosecution Investigation

The Public Prosecution launched a comprehensive investigation, referring the children to forensic medicine, reviewing surveillance footage, questioning school personnel, and conducting an on-site inspection guided by the victims. Investigators recovered a knife allegedly used to intimidate the children, along with other physical evidence. Two of the accused later confessed, and the victims identified three suspects during a documented lineup.

On 22 November, one day after the Public Prosecution began its inquiry, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education placed Seeds International School under full financial and administrative supervision.

The ministry said the decision came in response to the allegations against three school employees and a private security guard, and to ensure oversight during the ongoing investigation. The Cairo Prosecution has ordered the accused’s detention for four days pending further inquiries.

School Response

Seeds International School stated that it is fully cooperating with authorities, granting access to surveillance footage, assigning a legal advisor to attend investigations, and expressing solidarity with the families.

The school also introduced several immediate measures, including increasing supervision across early-years areas, restricting KG students to closely monitored zones, closing a secluded playground, replacing male staff with female supervisors in kindergarten sections, and launching awareness sessions on safety.