Giza Launches First Phase of Tuk-Tuk Replacement With Micro Taxis

The Giza Governorate has begun rolling out the first phase of its long-planned initiative to replace tuk-tuks with small, licensed taxis across several districts, according to local media.

The initiative is currently underway in Al-Haram, Al-Agouza, 6th of October City, and Hadayek October, with a second phase scheduled to follow in the coming days.

Under the new system, drivers will be able to exchange their tuk-tuks for compact vehicles configured for narrow residential streets and designed to meet safety standards.

According to officials, the replacement vehicles cost approximately EGP 200,000 (USD 4,000), which is less than the current price of a tuk-tuk that has climbed to around EGP 300,000 (USD 6,000 ).

The new taxis will operate only within the district for which they obtain a permit. Each area has been assigned a designated vehicle color to easily identify its operating zone: green for Al-Agouza, yellow for Al-Haram, and blue for 6th of October and Hadayek October.

The micro taxis run on natural gas or gasoline and can travel up to 550 kilometers per refill.

In Al-Haram, the starting fare for passengers has been set at EGP 10 (USD 0.21), with prices varying based on distance.

The governorate outlined several conditions for applicants, including holding a national ID card issued in Giza, residing and working within the governorate’s boundaries, and possessing at least a literacy certificate.

To obtain one of the new vehicles, applicants must first submit a request at their local district office before proceeding to the traffic authorities to license the car as a taxi. After receiving a route permit from the district, drivers can collect a government-provided subsidy of EGP 10,000 (USD 210) through the vehicle agent.

The second phase of the program will extend the rollout to El-Tabbaliya, Omraneya, and New October, where vehicles will operate under a red-and-white color scheme.