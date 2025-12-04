Amr Diab Dominates Egypt’s Music Scene in 2025

Spotify launched its annual 2025 Wrapped campaign on 4 December, revealing a new chapter in the narrative of Egyptian music, one with a dynamic landscape where genres intertwine and innovative voices emerge.

At the heart of this vibrant scene is none other than Amr Diab, who continues to reign as the country’s top artist for yet another year.

After decades in the industry, his longevity is a testament to his ongoing influence and the timeless appeal of his artistry. This year, his summer release, “Ebtadena” (We just got started), resonated with listeners, reinforcing his status as a cultural icon that bridges generations.

The 2025 Wrapped campaign showcases the rich tapestry created by a diverse array of artists. Genres such as pop, hip-hop, mahraganat, and shaabi intersect in the top lists, reflecting a broader sonic palette than ever before.



This year, listeners embraced a fusion of sounds that not only showcased established favorites but also celebrated the rise of newcomers, each carving their unique space within Egypt’s musical identity.

In addition to Amr Diab, artists like Tamer Ashour, whose emotive ballads have long captured the hearts of fans, and Bahaa Sultan and Ramy Sabry, whose comforting melodies resonate with both old and new audiences, continue to represent the core of Egypt’s sound.

Their places within the top rankings illustrate the unwavering affection for these familiar voices. Meanwhile, the likes of Marwan Pablo, Lege-Cy, Wegz, and TUL8TE stand out as beacon figures in today’s music scene, propelled by distinctive styles that consistently engage and entertain.

After making his Wrapped debut last year, Kabonga’s rise to prominence underscores a shift towards recognition for new voices and innovations in music. His collaborations, particularly the crowd-pleasing tracks with Mostafa El Gen and Hady El Soghayar, further illustrate the collaborative spirit alive within Egypt’s musical realm, showcasing how artists are increasingly blending genres and influences.

The emotional heart of Egyptian pop music remained strong throughout 2025, with Tamer Ashour’s poignant tracks like “Makrehtosh” finding a receptive audience eager for connection. Bahaa Sultan’s vibrant ” Sahby ya Sahby” (My dear friend) added to this narrative of emotional depth, proving that some themes in music are timeless and universal.

Additionally, Lege-Cy’s “LAW NASYANY,” (If you ever forget me) crafted in partnership with Ismail Nosrat, contributed a fresh pop aesthetic that resonates with the youth while maintaining the traditional roots of Egyptian music.

The top albums of the year reflect this vibrant diversity as well. Tamer Ashour’s “Yaah”claims the honors as the Top Album, with Amr Diab’s “Ebtadena” (We just got started) following closely.

The iconic group Cairokee’s “Roma” and TUL8TE’s “Narein” (Two Fires) round out the most celebrated projects, each contributing unique textures and emotional narratives to the musical landscape.

In summary, 2025 marks a vibrant chapter in Egypt’s music scene where legends like Amr Diab continue to inspire, newcomers rise with innovative sounds, and every listener finds something to celebrate.