Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism Denies Claims of Increased Visa Fees

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has officially refuted circulating media reports suggesting an increase in the entry visa fee from EGP 1,188.95 to EGP 2,141.10 (USD 25 to USD 45 respectively).

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry described these claims as “completely unfounded” and clarified that no executive decisions have been made to raise the visa fees.

The recent discussions surrounding visa fees stem from amendments to Law No. 175 of 2025, which only establish a maximum possible fee of EGP 2,138.40 (USD 45) and do not alter the current entry charge of EGP 1,188.95 (USD 25).

The ministry emphasized that any changes regarding visa procedures or fees will be communicated through official channels by the relevant authorities.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities urged all media outlets and social media users to confirm information with official government sources before dissemination.