Egypt Moves to Block Roblox Over Child Safety Concerns

Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) has decided to block the online gaming platform Roblox, citing concerns over risks facing children and adolescents, SCMR Vice President Essam El-Amir announced during a Senate session on Sunday, 1, January.

Roblox is a US-based online gaming platform where users can play and create their own games in interactive virtual worlds. Popular among children and teenagers, it combines gaming with social features that let players chat and interact with others inside user-generated experiences.

El-Amir said the council is coordinating with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) to implement the decision, which comes amid broader discussions about the impact of internet platforms on young users.

The issue was raised during parliamentary deliberations on the potential dangers of digital platforms for children. Lawmakers highlighted concerns about exposure to inappropriate content, unsupervised communication with strangers, and possible psychological and behavioural effects linked to extended use of interactive online games.

A recent proposal submitted to the Senate called for tighter regulation of electronic gaming platforms, with a specific focus on Roblox. The proposal included research outlining reported risks such as online harassment, grooming, and content deemed unsuitable for minors.

Egypt is not the first country to take action regarding the platform. Other countries have previously introduced full or partial restrictions on Roblox, such as Algeria and Iraq, ranging from limits on in-game communication features to broader access bans, often justified as measures to protect children from harmful online interactions.

Online reactions have been mixed. Some users welcomed the move, arguing that the platform exposes children to inappropriate interactions and content. Others, including young players, said the decision overlooks how popular the game is among their age group and suggested that age restrictions or tighter supervision would be more effective than a full block.