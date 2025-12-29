Alaa Abd El Fattah Apologizes Amid Calls for Deportation from the UK

Alaa Abd El Fattah, a prominent British-Egyptian activist recently pardoned from prison by the Egyptian President, has apologized for controversial tweets that have resurfaced following his arrival in the United Kingdom.

These past posts, made between 2008 and 2014, have brought out strong reactions from various British political figures, who are now calling for the stripping of his British citizenship and his deportation.

The tweets in question include statements endorsing violence against “Zionists,” as well as derogatory remarks and endorsement of violence against police. Alaa has been accused by different sides of the UK political spectrum of anti-Semitism, homophobia, and extremism.

The tweets resurfaced after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on X a message praising efforts to bring Alaa to the UK, writing: “I’m delighted that Alaa Abd El-Fattah is back in the UK and has been reunited with his loved ones, who must be feeling profound relief.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage have urged British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to consider revoking Alaa’s citizenship, which he was granted in 2021 under the Conservative government through a law allowing UK citizenship to be passed from British mothers to their children.

The British government’s Foreign Office has also condemned the tweets as “abhorrent,” emphasizing that while efforts had been made to secure Alaa’s release from Egypt, his previous statements cannot be overlooked.

Alaa Apologises for ‘Shocking’ Comments

In a statement addressing the tweets, Alaa expressed his understanding of how “shocking and hurtful” they are, and he apologized for his past remarks. He noted that many of the tweets were expressions of anger during times of regional crises, stating that he did not intend to offend the wider public.

“Looking back, I see the writings of a much younger person deeply enmeshed in antagonistic online cultures,” he said.

Alaa also argued that some of his statements had been misinterpreted or taken out of context, particularly those regarding accusations of antisemitism and homophobia.

He emphasized his commitment to human rights, asserting that he has faced significant personal consequences for defending minorities and advocating for equality in Egypt.

Following his public apology, some Egyptian social media users have questioned why Alaa has not also apologized to people in Egypt for certain posts deemed to have called for violence against the families of Egyptian police officers.

Mostafa Bakry, a controversial Egyptian Member of Parliament, slammed Alaa’s apology in a post on X and called for Alaa’s Egyptian citizenship to be revoked.

This controversy surrounding Alaa comes just days after Alaa was welcomed back to the UK, where he was able to reunite with his family, including his son, for the first time in 12 years. His release followed a long campaign involving significant lobbying from various human rights organizations and the British government.

Alaa was most recently arrested in Egypt in September 2019 on charges including “spreading false news undermining national security” before being pardoned.