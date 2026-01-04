Egypt Urges Restraint as Yemen Government Retakes Key Port from Separatists

Egypt is closely monitoring recent developments in Yemen and warned that any further escalation could threaten the security and stability of the country, with broader consequences for the region as a whole, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Saturday, 3 January.

The statement follows an announcement on Saturday by Yemen’s Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government that it had retaken Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout province, which was captured last month by the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

Egypt further reaffirmed its longstanding support for Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as the preservation of state institutions and the protection of the Yemeni people’s resources.

According to the statement, comprehensive solutions addressing the root causes of the conflict are the “only way” to bring an end to the war and meet Yemenis’ aspirations for security, stability, and development.

Egypt also called for restraint and the use of “language of dialogue and logic,” urging all parties to prioritize de-escalation, avoid unilateral actions that could undermine stability, and support efforts aimed at easing tensions.

The statement clarified that Egypt would continue to press for a comprehensive and lasting political settlement through engagement with all parties, based on inclusive national dialogue, respect for Yemen’s principles, and regional security.

Yemen was historically divided into North Yemen and South Yemen until 1990. After unification, tensions persisted between northern and southern factions in Yemen. The Houthi movement, backed by Iran, emerged early in the 2000s and took over the north. It opposes the central government, last led by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and backed by Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the separatist movement in southern Yemen, led by the STC, seeks autonomy or independence, which Saudi Arabia says is backed by the UAE, a claim the UAE denies.