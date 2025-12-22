Tuk-Tuk Driver Sentenced to 10 Years for Harassing and Stealing from a Tourist

An Egyptian court has sentenced a tuk-tuk driver to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of harassing a foreign tourist near the Imam al-Shafi‘i cemetery in Cairo. The ruling, handed down on 21 December, follows a case that drew widespread attention after a video of the incident circulated on social media.

The footage showed the driver confronting the tourist while she was riding a motorbike, taking her keys to stop her from driving off, and coercing her into handing over money. The video sparked an immediate response from authorities, prompting the Interior Ministry’s security services to investigate the incident.

Officials said they identified and arrested the driver, a resident of the Manshiet Nasser district of Cairo. According to authorities, he admitted to the actions captured in the video. The tuk-tuk involved in the incident was confiscated, and formal legal procedures were carried out against him.

Judicial officials described the court’s decision as a reflection of a broader commitment to addressing harassment and enforcing accountability for crimes against both visitors and residents. The case highlights the role of social media in bringing such incidents to public attention and prompting swift action from law enforcement.