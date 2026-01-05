Egypt Aims for 30 Million Tourists Annually Following Record Arrivals

During a government meeting held on 4 January 2026 at Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the country’s target of attracting 30 million tourists annually, building on a record 19 million arrivals last year.

The surge was attributed to several factors, including expanded air connectivity and the opening of major cultural landmarks such as the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Madbouly emphasized the importance of improving the overall visitor experience as a key factor in achieving this target. He stated, “We have a real opportunity to achieve our target.”

Streamlining Entry Procedures

The government meeting brought together ministers overseeing tourism, civil aviation, and communications to coordinate efforts aimed at sustaining this growth. Central to the discussions was the rollout of an integrated electronic visa (e-Visa) system, designed to streamline entry procedures, reduce airport congestion, and improve efficiency at border points.

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsani noted the importance of simplified emergency visa processes to facilitate quicker arrivals and departures for tourists.

In addition to improving entry procedures, investments are being made to expand airport facilities and increase hotel capacities nationwide. Madbouly reiterated that enhancing the “mental image” of Egypt as a tourist destination is essential for sustained growth in the tourism sector.

The meeting also featured contributions from various officials, including Raafat Hindy, Deputy Minister of Communications for Information Technology Infrastructure, and Ahmed Assi from the General Administration of Passports, Emigration, and Nationality.

While Egypt aims to elevate its tourism numbers, the focus on efficient entry processes, enhanced service quality, and ongoing infrastructure improvements aligns with the government’s vision for economic growth