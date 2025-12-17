14 Egyptians Die After Irregular Migrant Boat Capsizes on Way to Greece

Fourteen Egyptians were among at least 34 irregular migrants who died after their boat sank, attempting to reach Greece on 7 December, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement on Tuesday, 17 December.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty tasked the Egyptian embassy in Athens to coordinate closely with Greek authorities, assist survivors, and expedite the repatriation of the victims’ bodies once legal procedures are completed.

According to the Egyptian ministry, the embassy has already contacted families of the deceased to begin transfer arrangements for the bodies. Embassy staff are also following on-ground developments and providing support as investigations into the incident continue.

The ministry extended its condolences to the victims’ families, describing the incident as a painful reminder of the dangers of irregular migration. It also renewed its call on citizens to avoid falling prey to human smuggling networks and pursue legal migration pathways to safeguard their lives.

Egypt has sought to curb irregular migration by launching a national strategy in 2016, with officials repeatedly stressing that the country will not serve as a transit point for irregular migration to Europe.

As part of this approach, the government has rolled out a series of prevention and development programs, including job-creation initiatives in high-risk areas and national action plans targeting human trafficking and migrant smuggling. The European Union has also backed these efforts through financial support aimed at strengthening border management and rescue capabilities.